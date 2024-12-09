VP reminds MPs of laying high standards in Parliamentary functionings

Reflecting upon the historic milestone in nation’s journey towards democracy — the first sitting of the Constituent Assembly of India — Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Monday sought to remind the members that they should lay very high standards in parliamentary proceedings and functioning so as to be a role model for legislatures all over the country.

”It is an occasion for us to commit and resolve that our actions will be exemplified, keeping in view the preamble of the Indian Constitution, and our dialogue and discourse will be attended with respect for one another in a spirit of deep understanding. I am sure the Hon’ble Members will lay very high standards in parliamentary proceedings and functioning so as to be a role model for legislatures all over the country,” Mr Dhankhar said in his address to the Elders.

The first sitting of the Constituent Assembly of India was held on 9th December 1946, after its constitution on the 6th December 1946.

Advertisement

Mr Dhankhar said the moment marked the beginning of the profound task of crafting the Constitution of India, a document that stands as the cornerstone of our democratic Republic.

He said the first meeting of the Constituent Assembly was chaired by Dr Sachchidananda Sinha, who was then the oldest Member and also the oldest parliamentarian in India, having served as a Member of the Imperial Legislative Council from the year 1910 and also in the Central Legislative Assembly from 1921.

The Constituent Assembly received three messages of felicitations from America, China and Australia, which were read out by the Chairman then.

”Under the leadership of stalwarts such as Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr B R.Ambedkar, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Assembly undertook the monumental task of debating and drafting provisions that would guide the destiny of an independent India. They did so with unwavering commitment, often transcending personal and ideological differences in the spirit of nation-building,” he noted.

The Chairman pointed out that this House, the Rajya Sabha, derives its strength and purpose from the very principles enshrined in that Constitution.

‘It is our duty, as Members of Parliament, to uphold and protect these principles, ensuring that the aspirations of those who came before us continue to resonate in the policies and practices of today,” he added.

He asked members to take inspiration from the vision and dedication of the members of the Constituent Assembly, adding that ”Their debates remind us of the value of constructive dialogue and mutual respect, which are essential to the functioning of our parliamentary democracy”.

Recalling the importance of this seminal moment in the nation’s history, Mr Dhankhar said, ”Let us also renew our pledge to serve the people of India with integrity and diligence, ever mindful of the sacrifices that made our democratic journey possible.”