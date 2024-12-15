VP inaugurates India’s first geo-science museum in Gwalior

Rare geological specimens like a dinosaur egg and galleries related to evolution of life and ocean sciences are part of the country’s first Geo-Science Museum, inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The state-of-the-art museum is located in the Victoria Market Heritage Building at the historical Maharaj Bada in Gwalior.

The museum represents a unique initiative by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to showcase distinctive events and activities related to earth sciences, thereby promoting scientific temper and knowledge sharing among the people.

The museum has two galleries designed to raise awareness about earth, atmospheric and ocean sciences as well as the evolution of life.

With state-of-the-art exhibitions, interactive activities, rare geological specimens and multimedia displays, the museum will attract academics, scientists, students and the general public.

Developed in coordination with Gwalior Municipal Corporation and National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), this museum reflects GSI’s commitment to promote knowledge in the field of geology and generate curiosity about the earth and its resources.

One gallery of the museum showcases various aspects about the earth and how it came into its present form. The other gallery relates to events in the various stages of the evolution of mankind and other life forms on earth.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Dr Mohan Yadav and other dignitaries were also present at the inauguration.