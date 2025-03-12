VP Dhankhar discharged from AIIMS

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Wednesday. He was admitted to AIIMS early Sunday morning after complaining of chest pain and uneasiness.

“Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on March 9, following cardiac-related ailments. After receiving necessary care by the medical team at AIIMS, he made satisfactory recovery and was discharged on March 12,” the AIIMS said in a statement.

Advertisement

The premier institute said he has been advised to take adequate rest for the next few days.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Vice-President expressed his gratitude to the medical team for their dedication and meticulous attention to him while he was admitted to AIIMS.

In a post on X, Dhankhar wrote, “Deeply appreciate the exemplary care and professionalism of the medical team at AIIMS, New Delhi, from my admission on March 9 to discharge on March 12. Their dedication and meticulous attention ensured a smooth recovery.”

“Grateful for the concern and good wishes from well-wishers across India and beyond. Your thoughtful gestures have been truly heartening,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the AIIMS and inquired about the health of the Vice-President.

It may be mentioned that Dhankhar assumed office as the 14th Vice-President of India on August 11, 2022.