VP Dhankhar calls on corporates to invest in research and development

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday called on corporates to invest more in research and development, saying “significant contributions are being made by Indian companies in sectors like automobile and information technology”.

“Looking to our nation’s size, its potential, its position, and the growth trajectory on which it is there, our corporates need to come forward to engage in research and development,” Dhankhar said while addressing the gathering at the 83rd CSIR Foundation Day Celebrations, Pusa Road, here.

The Vice-President said contributions to R&D must be “substantial, the result has to be substantial, not cosmetic or superficial”.

He said the mere commitment of fiscal resources is not enough and the significance of any research should be measured in terms of tangible outcomes.

“We will have to be on guard that merely because fiscal resources are committed, we cannot take pride, oh, I have spent so much for research and development. Investment in research and development has to be correlated to tangible outcomes,” Dhankhar added.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President invited attention to the significance of research and development in the contemporary scenario. Dhankhar emphasised that research and development is integral to soft diplomacy and national security.

“The investment in research and development is lasting…..Research and development is so integrated to security these days. And therefore investment is for the nation. Investment is for growth. Investment is for sustainability,” he asserted.

Highlighting the current environment, Dhankhar expressed satisfaction that recognition for the scientific community has significantly increased.

“Soothing to note that in the last few years recognition for the scientific community has gone up. It has gone up in several ways including the government being very serious about it, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s heart and soul is deeply in the scientific community”.

Dhankhar further lauded the Prime Minister’s deep respect for and belief in the potential of India’s scientists.

Reflecting on the past when the contributions of scientists were not always appropriately recognised, the Vice-President said, “I am fully alive of the headwinds you face, air pockets you suffer, difficult terrain you negotiate, and on occasions, there is no due recognition. Therefore, an ecosystem that existed earlier where you were contributing and recognition was not coming in the right form.”

Recognising the current change in the ecosystem, Dhankhar underlined, “Now there is an ecosystem in place where our scientists can fully exploit and expand their energy, exploit their talent, and contribute to the nation by unleashing their innovative skills.”

Terming CSIR as Catalyst for Scientifically Imaginative Rashtra, the Vice-President highlighted, “It is your Foundation Day, but it is integrally connected with the firm foundations of Bharat. You are firming up those foundations of the most vibrant, functional democracy on the planet. You are firming up the foundations of a nation that is on the rise as never before, and the rise is unstoppable.”