VP Dhankhar asks state governments to be sympathetic & sensitive to BSF

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday made an appeal to all state governments, particularly border states, to be sympathetic and sensitive to the Border Security Force (BSF).

Noting that BSF personnel face immense challenges in guarding India’s long, complex and porous borders, he wanted all the states to take all affirmative steps and sensitise their mechanism so that the morale of the BSF remains ever high.

Delivering the Rustamji Memorial Lecture during the 20th Investiture Ceremony of BSF at Vigyan Bhawan here, the vice president also asked the citizens in border areas to “be an extension of BSF and to support the force”. He also called for generating a mechanism to take care of cattle seized by BSF from smugglers.

Commending the BSF soldiers for their devotion to duty, he said that each one of them reflected sublime commitment and nationalism which everyone needed to emulate. “The brave men and women of the BSF exemplify courage, valour and dedication in service of the nation,” he added.

Lauding the never-say-die spirit of BSF personnel, he noted that they unflinchingly defended India’s borders even in difficult geographic conditions such as the Thar desert, the Rann of Kutch, snow-clad mountains and dense forests of the Northeast. He also expressed his gratitude to the families of BSF Jawans for sustaining their morale despite many hardships.

The vice-president said that India was rising like never before, and an important factor contributing to this rise was the country’s safe and secure borders.

Describing Rustamji as a charismatic leader, Dhankhar said that he not only set up the BSF but also laid the firm foundations of Public Interest Litigation in the Indian Judicial System. Under his guidance, BSF evolved into a modern, disciplined and capable force, he noted.