Voted for BJP to take fear out of Muslims: Imams’ forum chief in viral video

A video of All India Imam Association chief Moulana Sajid Rashidi stating that he cast his vote in favour of the BJP to counter the fear of the saffron party among Muslims in the Delhi assembly elections surfaced on social media.

He said he made the video viral to expose the Opposition parties that say the Muslims vote to defeat the BJP. “It is instilled in the minds of the Muslims that if the BJP comes to power, your rights would be taken away. Hence, I have voted (the BJP) to take this fear out of the Muslims,” Rashidi can be heard saying in the video.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, shared the video on his handle on the social media platform X with a caption reading: “Sajid Rashidi of All India Imam Association says he voted for the BJP in the Delhi Assembly election. This is not an isolated instance, and the so-called ‘secular’ parties should be worried if Muslims also start supporting the BJP in a big way.”

Rashidi further said in his video, “If BJP forms a government in Delhi this time, I would tell Muslims if the saffron party takes away any of my rights in five years, I would highlight that too.”

The AIIA president said the urge to erase the fear in the minds of his community prompted him to make the video. How long can they (the Muslims) live with fear in the country?

Conceding that the alleged fear owes it to the speeches made by some BJP leaders, he said it is more to do with the Opposition parties who keep trying to scare the Muslim community.

“I have neither surrendered to the BJP, nor am I planning to join the party. Hence, I am open to speak against the saffron party in case its policies go against the nation and my religion.”

“My only intention is to remove the fear of the BJP from the minds of my community,” he added.

He said he was receiving threats for sharing his views on the BJP. People accuse him of joining hands with the saffron party, but he refutes all such allegations against him, saying he never had a word with any BJP leader regarding his step, nor did he meet anyone.

“If Muslims vote for the BJP,” he said, “they can have the right to raise questions against its policies in case anything goes against them.”