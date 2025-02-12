Congress not responsible for AAP debacle in Delhi, Kejriwal’s party harmed Cong in many states: Former Raj CM Gehlot

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has rejected the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders’ claims that Congress caused the electoral debacle of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the recent Delhi assembly polls.

“This is a sheer baseless belief of the AAP leadership”, Gehlot wrote on his X handle on Wednesday.

“Contrary to this, the AAP had damaged the grand old party’s poll prospects in various states, including Gujarat, Goa, and Uttarakhand, where the former neither had any support base nor political influence,” the Congress stalwart said.

In the aforementioned states, the political atmosphere was conducive to Congress’ prospects, with the BJP in a weakened state.

However, the AAP entered the fray there without any chance of winning, only to cause a division in the pro-Congress votes, giving the saffron party an edge, the three-time former CM said.

Gehlot also endorsed the Congress Delhi unit’s decision to contest the recently concluded Delhi assembly polls on its own, without any pre-poll alliance with other INDI bloc partners, and hoped that his party would re-emerge as the principal opposition party in the Delhi assembly in the near future.

The AAP has completely lost the faith and confidence of the people of Delhi-NCR, he added.