Voices from the grassroots echo at ‘Swaraj Manthan’ in Ranchi

On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, a diverse assembly of grassroots representatives convened in Jharkhand’s capital on Thursday, where the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan hosted a deliberative programme titled ‘Swaraj Manthan’ at the historic Old Assembly Auditorium.

The event drew participation from elected panchayat leaders across multiple districts of Jharkhand, including Zilla Parishad members, Mukhiyas, and former ward councillors. Civil society representatives and media professionals were also in attendance, creating a vibrant platform for voices from India’s rural democratic framework.

Prominent among the speakers were veteran journalist Madhukar, social activist Dayamani Barla, and commentator Sudhir Paul, who underlined the ongoing challenges faced by local self-governance bodies in the absence of devolved powers and structural clarity.

But it was the testimony of the grassroots representatives that laid bare the systemic neglect many continue to endure. Former Chairperson of the Simdega Nagar Parishad, Pushpa Kullu, expressed anguish over the absence of municipal elections. “People pressure us for basic services—roads, drains, cleanliness—but we no longer hold executive powers. Officers rule, while accountability rests with us,” she remarked.

Similar concerns were echoed by Bal Mukund Yadav, a Zilla Parishad member from Saraiyahat. “We are elected like MPs and MLAs, but lack dignity, rights, and budgetary control. If our recommendation cannot install even a hand pump, what is the point of holding elections?” he asked.

Veteran journalist Madhukar reflected on the deeper fault lines, noting that while the Panchayati Raj system is constitutionally envisioned, its implementation remains half-hearted. “The pain over lack of powers is real. But elected representatives must also introspect—have they fulfilled their duties to the people?” he posed. He further underscored that until Gram Sabhas and the PESA Act are fully operationalised, decentralised democracy will remain a distant goal. “Empowering the grassroots dilutes state control—and therein lies the resistance.”

The event was attended by several political figures, including former state Congress president Rajesh Thakur, Rajesh Gupta ‘Chhotu’, Rajiv Ranjan, Mohammad Riaz, Sangathan President Sunit Sharma, and others such as Subhash Nag, Shantanu Mishra, Amit Jha, Sundari Tirkey, Vaid Prakash Mishra, and Nagma Ara. The platform served as a confluence of voices from across Jharkhand’s rural heartland.

As the proceedings concluded, the event left behind a clear message: the soul of Indian democracy resides in its villages, but until power genuinely flows to the last mile, the promise of ‘Swaraj’ remains incomplete.