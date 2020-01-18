The voice calling and SMS services on prepaid mobile connections will be restored after more than five months of shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Government spokesman Rohit Kansal told at a press conference in Jammu that the restricted 2G internet services will be restored on the postpaid SIM cards in Bandipora and Kupwara districts of Kashmir and 10 other districts of Jammu.

“Mobile internet shall remain suspended in Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Srinagar, Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama,” he added.

Earlier on the eve of New Year, the government had announced to restore the SMS services in hospitals and schools in Kashmir.

Read: SMS services, shut for 5 months, to be restored in Kashmir from midnight

On December 10, SMS service was enabled to facilitate students, scholarship applicants, traders and others. However, the service providers were allowed to resume machine-based messages while the subscribers were not allowed to send any messages from their mobiles.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on January 14 allowed the partial restoration of broadband internet for institutions in Kashmir Valley.

Read: Broadband internet to be partially restored in Kashmir today, ban on social media stays

The administration had announced that 2G mobile connectivity would be restored in five districts of the Jammu region from Wednesday, while broadband facilities will be provided to “all the institutions dealing with essential services” as well as hospitals, banks, and hotels among others.

After the abrogation of Article 370 of Constitution, the internet services were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir by the government. However, the broadband services were restored later in Jammu region.

Mobile and broadband services were restored in the Ladakh region but in Kashmir, all forms of internet continued to remain suspended.