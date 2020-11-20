After a voice clip purported to be that of key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh, now in judicial custody, alleging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was putting pressure on her to give a statement against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, state Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh has ordered a probe into the source of the audio clip.

Rishiraj Singh has directed South Zone DIG, Prisons, to probe the matter and submit the report on Thursday itself. Swapna has reportedly confirmed the authenticity of the audio clip. DIG of Prisons South Zone recorded her statement on Thursday following a direction by the jail DGP Singh.

In the audio clip that emerged on Wednesday, Swapna can be heard making allegations against ED. She was heard saying ED officers had attempted to coerce Swapna into giving a statement implicating chief minister Vijayan in her questionable financial transactions. She further alleged that the probe agency did not allow her to read through her statements.

In the clip, the voice also claims that if a statement was given against the chief minister, she would be made an approver in the case. The voice clip was released on an online Malayalam portal on Wednesday.

Responding to the development, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said the probe being conducted by the jail department is only a farce, a thorough probe is necessary to know as to who were behind the recording of the audio in the jail. BJP state president K Surendranalleged that Vijayan had used the power of the state to discredit investigations by the ED. He said the government has used prison authorities to record Swapna’s statement to hit back at the Central agencies pursuing multiple leads in the gold smuggling and money laundering cases.

Minister of state for external affairs, VMuraleedharan said he doubts whether this was planned by CM Pinarayi Vijayan. “Swapna Suresh is in jail and jails are under the home department of the state which is. helmed by the CM. The matter must be investigated,” he said.