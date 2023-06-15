Vizag Police rescues MP’s wife within an hour of kidnapping

The Visakhapatnam Police arrested three persons in connection with the kidnapping of the local MP MVV Satyanarayana’s wife and son along with his auditor and rescued the victims within a few hours of the daring abduction.

The kidnappers had demanded Rs 50 crore in ransom.

The YSRCP MP, who was in Hyderabad at the time of the incident, notified the police at around 8 am that his auditor had been kidnapped. At around 11 am, the police came to know that the MP’s wife and son had also been abducted. Mobilising more teams the police used mobile phone signals to track the kidnappers and their vehicle on the Vizag-Eluru road.

“We came to know that these fellows had kidnapped auditor G Venkateshwar Rao and were moving in a car in Rushikonda area. At around 10:30 am, we came to know that G Venkateshwar’s driver had paid Rs one crore as ransom. More teams were mobilised and check posts were alerted. At 11 am the MP informed his son and wife were also kidnapped by the same people and all three were together. The vehicle belonging to the MP’s son was also missing and we got the car number and make,” said Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam CM Trivikrama Varma.

The kidnappers left the victims on the side of the road after realising that the police were on their heels. According to Varma, a police car chased the kidnappers while another tried to trap them from the front on a narrow stretch of road. The kidnappers rammed into the oncoming police car before trying to escape but were picked up by the police.

The prime accused in the case has been identified as KV Hemanth Kumar, a history sheeter with a long rap sheet. He had been previously involved in kidnapping of realtors. Three more persons involved in the kidnapping are on the run.

Police recovered Rs1.75 crore in cash paid to the kidnappers.