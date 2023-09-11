Vivekananda Reddy murder case: SC to hear petitions by Suneetha Reddy after three weeks

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear a batch of petitions by Dr. Suneetha Reddy challenging the Telangana High Court order granting anticipatory bail to YSR Congress’ Lok Sabha member from Kadapa Y S Avinash Reddy – who is one of the accused in the alleged murder of Y S Vivekanand Reddy.

Dr. Suneetha Narreddy has also challenged the Telangana High Court order granting conditional bail to T Gangi Reddy, which was later stayed by the Supreme Court on May 26. Gangi Reddy is also an accused in the Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Gangi Reddy too has approached the Supreme Court challenging the April 27 high court order canceling his bail and remanding him to judicial custody on the plea of the CBI.

Adjourning the matter, a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice S.V.N. Bhati said that let the matter be listed on a non-miscellaneous day – when regular matters are taken up for hearing – and ordered its listing after three weeks.

On July 18, in Dr. Suneetha Narreddey’s plea against the grant of pre-arrest bail to Avinash Reddy, the Supreme Court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a reply to Dr. Suneetha Narreddy’s plea.

In its July 18 order, the top court had asked the CBI, which is investigating the case, to place before it the copy of the chargesheet filed before the Special CBI court in Hyderabad in the case and the original case diary.

The CBI had filed the chargesheet in the case before the Special CBI court in Hyderabad on June 28, 2023.

By another petition, Dr. Suneetha Narreddy has challenged the Telangana High Court order granting conditional bail to accused T. Gangi Reddy alias Yerra Gangi Reddy. The top court by its May 26 order had stayed the High Court order.

The High Court on April 27 on a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation had ordered Gangi Reddy to surrender on or before May 5, 2023, upon which he shall be remanded to judicial custody till June 30, which was then the outer limit fixed by the top court for the completion of investigation by CBI.

However, the high court by the same order had directed the Principal Special Judge – holding trial in the case – to enlarge Gangi Reddy on bail on July 1, 2023, on his executing a personal bond for a sum of Rs.1,00,000 with two sureties for the like sum each to the satisfaction of the Court.

Putting on hold the High Court order asking the Principal Special Judge – holding trial in the case – to enlarge Gangi Reddy on bail on July 1, 202, the top court vacation bench of Justice J K Maheshwari and Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha had clarified that the accused will continue to remain in judicial custody even after June 30.

Vivekanand Reddy was the uncle of present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the brother of late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Dr. Suneetha Narreddy is the daughter of the deceased Vivekanand Reddy.

A month before the general elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence at Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.

CBI took over the investigation in July 2020 on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The case was earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula in Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh). Late Vivekanand Reddy had represented the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.