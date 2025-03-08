Vivek and Yanika Bindra’s Kumbh Mela visit quashes relationship rumours

Motivational speaker and entrepreneur Dr. Vivek Bindra, along with his wife Yanika Bindra, recently made an appearance at the Kumbh Mela, putting to rest months of speculation surrounding their relationship.

The couple’s united presence at one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings dispelled ongoing rumours.

The Bindras, who have previously been seen visiting prominent religious sites like ISKCON Ujjain and Devi Mata Mandir, have often embraced spirituality as a core part of their lives. Their journey to Kumbh Mela added another chapter to this pattern, reflecting how shared faith has played a significant role in strengthening their relationship.

Speculations about their marriage had been circulating for months, but the couple chose to remain silent, opting to let their actions speak louder than words. Yanika Bindra’s social media profile has consistently painted a picture of warmth and companionship, featuring candid moments from their travels and everyday life.

Speaking to the media at Kumbh Mela, Dr. Bindra addressed the swirling rumours for the first time. “We chose silence over reaction because our bond doesn’t need validation. Yanika and I have always been together, and our faith continues to guide our journey,” he shared.

Dr. Vivek Bindra, the founder and CEO of Bada Business Pvt. Ltd., is widely regarded as one of Asia’s most influential motivational speakers. Known for his business acumen and leadership training, he has inspired millions through his YouTube channel and corporate coaching programs. He has always been discreet about his personal life, choosing to keep family matters out of the spotlight.