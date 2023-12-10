Vishnu Deo Sai: Amit Shah dropped big hint on Chhatisgarh CM even before polls

Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s pick for new Chhattisgarh Chief Minister. Sai was officially nominated as the Chief Minister of the state in the Legislative Party meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs in Raipur on Sunday.

It took the saffron party seven days to official confirm its CM pick for Chhattisgarh. However, it appears the BJP was pre-decided on Sai’s appointment as chief minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had dropped the ‘big man’ hint in one of his elections rallies in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a gathering in support of Sai in Kunkuri, Shah had said, “Aap inko (Vishnu Deo Sai) vidhayak banado, unko bada aadmi banane ka kaam hum karenge (you make him MLA, we will make him a big man).”

The people of Kunkuri responded in positive to Amit Shah’s call and elected Sai as their MLA. He defeated sitting Congress MLA UD Minj by a margin of 25,541 votes.

BJP hails Sai’s CM appointment a ‘historic step’

After Sai’s appointment as Chhatisgarh CM, BJP said that it was a historic step towards giving leadership opportunities to the tribal society. The saffron party said that the decision imbibed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas’.

“Another historic step towards giving supreme leadership to the tribal society by imbibing the mantra of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” it said.