Visakhapatnam Port Authority ranks third in country in cargo transportation

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has ranked third in the country’s cargo transportation in a recent review conducted by the Ministery of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The Secretary of the Central Ports, Shipping and Water Transport Department recently conducted a review of the performance of the ports from April to July of the financial year 2023.

VPA Chairman M Angamuthu praised the port on the achievement and suggested continuing this progress.

The Port Deputy Chairperson, Heads of Departments, Senior Officers and employees were informed about the progress made by the port.

The chairperson also congratulated the port partners (stevedores) who supported the port in achieving this feat.

The Union Ministry has been looking into some key aspects of the performance of major ports. The ministry considered factors like cargo volume, pre-berthing detention time, turnaround time, output per ship berth day, and idle time at berth.

Reportedly, VPA has shown progress in all these indices. Compared to last year, the port handled 33.14 million tonnes of cargo during the period, registering a growth of 3 per cent in cargo volume. 65 per cent increase in pre-berthing detention, 16 per cent increase in turnaround time, 14 per cent increase in output per ship berthing day and 4 per cent increase in idle time at berth.