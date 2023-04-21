Visa racket will be eliminated from Haryana: Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday asserted that “Kabooterbaji” (racket in providing fake supportive documents to obtain foreign visa in lieu of money) will be completely eliminated from Haryana.

Speaking to reporters here, Anil Vij said strict action will be taken against whosoever is involved in the racket whether small or big. “People sell their land, jewellery, houses and give money to these kabootarbaaj (the person operating the racket) for going abroad and these racketeers exploit the people and fleece them of their hard earned money. All these will be crushed in Haryana,” he said.

The state home minister said cases of kabootarbaaji are increasing in Haryana. Earlier, he had formed a special investigation team (SIT) headed by the then inspector general of police, Bharti Arora. “At that time, the SIT arrested 589 people and curbed it. Now, the cases are coming again, so SIT has been formed under the IG Sibas Kabiraj of Ambala Range, which includes SP of Ambala Jashnadeep Singh Randhawa and SP of Kaithal Abhishek Jorwal,” he added.

The minister said the SIT has started functioning and has issued a toll free number 8053003400 on which people can register their complaints. Since the toll free number has been issued, eight complaints have also come so far.

“In this, the SIT has also taken the old 165 pending cases under its supervision. It has also been decided that DSP Headquarters will be the nodal officer in every district along with the SIT and the SIT will take action keeping in touch with them,” he added.

Vij said to further improve the law and order, meetings will now be held at the range level in the state. The home minister said he holds meetings with the police department at the headquarters, but now he has decided to hold every range-wise meeting. Today he is holding a meeting to take stock of the law-order situation in Gurugram, in which necessary directions will be given.