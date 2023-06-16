Operation Dhwast: Haryana Police recovers 1300 kg drugs

About 1300 kilogram drugs were recovered and 354 persons were arrested by the Haryana Police in a fortnight under a campaign against drug traffickers.
The “Operation Dhwast ” was launched by the Haryana Police from 1 June to 15 June against drug traffickers.
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the drugs recovered included 6.28 kg heroin, 0.0088 kg morphine, 15.75 kg opium, 793.35 kg poppy husk, 8.1 kg poppy plants,and 38.9325 kg of other drugs have been recovered by the Haryana Police during the dive.
Giving details of district-wise arrests, the minister said 12 persons were arrested from Ambala, eight from Bhiwani, one from Charkhi Dadri, 14 from Faridabad, 21 from Fatehabad, four from GRP Ambala Cantt and 49 from Gurugram.
He said that six persons from were arrested from Hansi, nine persons from Jhajjar, 20 persons from Jind, four persons from Kaithal, 12 persons from Karnal, 10 persons from Kurukshetra, 13 persons from Mahendragarh, 13 persons from Nuh, 13 persons, nine persons each from Palwal and Panchkula, six persons from Panipat, 19 persons from Rewari, 14 persons from Rohtak, 46 persons from Sirsa, 18 persons from Sonipat and 23 persons from Yamuna Nagar.
He said that during “Operation Dhwast”, the maximum amount of heroin was recovered from Gurugram, Opium from Jhajjar, Popihusk from Sirsa, Smack from Rohtak and Ganja from Nuh.
Vij said maximum 5.06644 kg of heroin recovered from Gurugram, 0.0088 kg Morphine from Nuh, maximum 6.31 kg Opium from Jhajjar, maximum 196.98 kg Poppyhusk from Sirsa, 8.1 kg Poppy plants from Hansi, Maximum 9.5 kg of smack from Rohtak, maximum 143.92 kg of Ganja and 4.9 liters of cough syrup has been recovered from Nuh.
The minister said such operations will be launched by the Haryana Police in future so that the youth of the state can be saved from drugs. He warned the people involved in such wrongdoings that either such people should leave the wrongdoing or they should leave Haryana, otherwise strictest action would be taken against such people.