Operation Dhwast: Haryana Police recovers 1300 kg drugs

About 1300 kilogram drugs were recovered and 354 persons were arrested by the Haryana Police in a fortnight under a campaign against drug traffickers.

The “Operation Dhwast ” was launched by the Haryana Police from 1 June to 15 June against drug traffickers.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the drugs recovered included 6.28 kg heroin, 0.0088 kg morphine, 15.75 kg opium, 793.35 kg poppy husk, 8.1 kg poppy plants,and 38.9325 kg of other drugs have been recovered by the Haryana Police during the dive.