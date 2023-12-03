Violence in MP’s Shajapur after Congress candidate’s defeat, police lob tear gas shells

Violence erupted in the Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh after the defeat of the Congress candidate in the state assembly elections. The police lobbed tear gas shells to control the situation.

Congress candidate Hukum Singh Karada lost the elections in Shajapur, following which his supporters resorted to violence. They alleged foul play and started stone pelting.

On seeing the situation taking a violent turn, the Police resorted to light use of force and lathi-charged to disperse the mob.

#WATCH | A clash broke out between BJP and Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur; police used lathi charge to disperse them. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/lXBEtzumme — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

The BJP is set for a landslide victory in the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. According to the trends, the BJP was leading on 167 seats, while the Congress was ahead in just 62 seats.