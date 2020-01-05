Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday evening with the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh allegedly being beaten up brutally by some unknown persons who entered the campus.

As per reports, some persons wearing masks who were alleged by the JNUSU to be the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) entered the campus in evening around 6:50 pm and attacked students as well as faculty members.

“ABVP in police presence is moving around with lathis, rods, hammers with their faces under masks. They are pelting bricks, climbing over walls and getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers and students have also been beaten up. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh has been brutally attacked and her head is bleeding very badly. Students are trying to save themselves while being chased by ABVP goons while the police is complicit in their crimes, it is taking the orders from Sanghi Professors, forcing students to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans!” the students union said in a statement.

However, the ABVP denied the allegations saying in a statement, ” The students were attacked by students of AFSI, AISA and DSF. At least 15 students were injured.”

While speaking to NDTV, activist Yogendra Yadav slammed the Delhi Police and said, “What the police was doing at the time of violence.”

Reacting on the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “I am so shocked to know about the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside university campus?”