Vinai Kumar Saxena to replace Anil Baijal as Delhi LG

Vinai Kumar Saxena will be the new Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi as President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Anil Baijal, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Monday.

Mr. Baijal resigned last week, citing personal reasons.

“The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Mr. Saxena, who headed the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), has been working in several capacities.

The position of the L-G is crucial as it provides a vital link between the Modi government at the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

“On behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend a warm welcome to the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Mr. Vinai Kumar Saxena. For the betterment of Delhi, he will get full cooperation from the Cabinet of Delhi Government,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Praising the outgoing L-G, Mr. Kejriwal said: “Along with Mr. Anil Baijal as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, we did many things and tried to fix many problems. He is a very nice person. I wish him all the best for the future and wish him good health and a long life.”

The role of Lieutenant Governor had been at the heart of a no-holds-barred power tussle between Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the BJP, which rules at the Centre, for years until a landmark Supreme Court judgment in 2018 that spelled out their powers more succinctly.

A retired civil servant, Mr. Baijal had taken over as Lieutenant Governor in December 2016 following the sudden resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung.

Things came to a head in 2018 when the Delhi chief minister and his cabinet of ministers sat on a dharna in Baijal’s office, alleging that IAS officers posted with the state government were not working in tandem with elected officials. He steadfastly opposed the government over the implementation of the doorstep delivery of services and ration schemes.

The LG of Delhi became all-powerful after the Government of National Capital Territory (GNCTD) Amendment Act, 2021 came into force after being passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on March 22 and March 24, respectively.

The amended Act changed four provisions of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 giving sweeping powers to the Delhi LG. According to the amended Act, the expression ‘Delhi Government’ referred to in any law to be made by the UT’s Legislative Assembly meant the Lieutenant Governor.