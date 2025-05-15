Village teams constituted in Poonch to assess damage due to Pak shelling

The district administration of Poonch has decided to constitute village level teams to assess damage caused due to cross-border shelling by Pakistan in the area.

With 16 deaths and damage to a large number of residential houses, Poonch was the worst hit place in Jammu and Kashmir due to shelling by Pakistan in the civilian areas of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Vikas Kundal on Thursday chaired a meeting with district officers to formulate a coordinated strategy for the assessment and verification of damages caused due to recent cross border shelling.

The meeting discussed the constitution of Village Level Committees (VLCs) for carrying out detailed, on ground assessment of affected structures across the border villages.

The Deputy Commissioner laid out the plan for constituting village level assessment teams that will include officials from the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RD&PR) Department, Revenue Department, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Public works department and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

These committees will visit the affected locations to verify and document the extent of damage to structures caused by the shelling.

The damage will be classified into three categories, full damage, severe damage, and partial damage based on the physical condition of each structure.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for a swift and transparent verification process to ensure timely assistance and rehabilitation of affected families.

The District Administration Poonch has also launched a proactive initiative “Report to Support” to help shelling affected people.

This campaign enables residents impacted by the recent cross border shelling to report damages to their property or livestock directly via WhatsApp for swift assessment and assistance.

Tehsil-wise WhatsApp contact numbers have been given out.

The Deputy Commissioner today distributed relief material among the families affected by the cross border shelling. Essential items including blankets, ration kits, and other necessary household supplies were distributed to the victims.

Speaking during the relief distribution, Kundal assured the people that the administration stands firmly with the affected residents and will continue to provide support until every family is rehabilitated.