‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ from May 29 to empower farmers

In a bid to raise awareness among farmers about modern agricultural technologies and central government welfare schemes, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will launch a 15-day nationwide campaign beginning May 29, 2025.

Titled Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, the campaign will focus on guiding farmers in the use of Soil Health Cards for informed crop selection and balanced fertilizer application. It will also seek farmer feedback to identify grassroots innovations and steer future research directions, according to an official release issued here.

The campaign will be flagged off from Puri, Odisha, with all preparations already in place.

As part of the initiative, Minister Chouhan is scheduled to travel to nearly 20 states, directly engaging with farmers and scientists to motivate and educate them.

He will interact with farmers in Jammu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Chhattisgarh.

“To benefit farmers ahead of the Kharif season, the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan will be organized by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, in collaboration with state governments, from May 29 to June 12 across more than 700 districts,” the release stated.

During this period, scientific teams will visit villages to engage with farmers directly and provide hands-on guidance.

The campaign will involve all 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and 113 ICAR institutes, alongside officials from state-level departments of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and fisheries. Progressive farmers and other key agricultural stakeholders will also participate.

“The campaign aims to directly reach and engage with approximately 1.5 crore farmers across the country, bringing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Lab to Land’ into action,” the statement added.

Last week, speaking to media, Minister Chouhan emphasized that the campaign will play a crucial role in achieving the objectives of developed agriculture and realizing the larger vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.