‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ a concerted effort to improve farmers’ condition: Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday emphasized that the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ is not just a ritual, but a concerted effort to improve the condition of farmers in the country.

The minister was speaking at a review meeting with scientists of the Indian Institute of Vegetable Research (IIVR) in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh, an official release issued here said.

Chouhan, according to the release, praised the success of the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’, which has been launched across the country, and highlighted the need to improve the quality and reach of food production to farmers.

The minister emphasized the importance of genome editing, seed treatment, organic farming, and natural farming in increasing vegetable production.

He also stressed the need to protect farmers from problems like fake fertilizers, substandard seeds, and pesticides, and to develop a plan to address these issues.

On the occasion, the minister lauded the “Lab to Land” program, which enables research to be conducted according to the needs of the farmers.