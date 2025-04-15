Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, and Rituals

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 is a significant observance for devotees of Lord Ganesha, marked by fasting and prayers.

This sacred day falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the Krishna Paksha, or the waning phase of the Moon, each month.

In 2025, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on Wednesday, April 16, making it an important event for those seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings for the removal of obstacles and the bestowal of prosperity and wisdom.

What makes this Chaturthi special?

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the twelve Sankashti Chaturthi vrats that occur throughout the year. However, this particular observance is held in high esteem due to the powerful association with one of Lord Ganesha’s 108 names — Vikata, which symbolizes his fierce and protective form.

The name reflects Lord Ganesha’s ability to vanquish difficulties and safeguard his devotees. Observing the fast on this day is believed to bring peace, success, and health, alongside spiritual upliftment.

Key dates and times for Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2025

– Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

– Moonrise: 10:00 PM

– Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 01:16 PM on April 16, 2025

– Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 03:23 PM on April 17, 2025

The precise timing of the Chaturthi Tithi is crucial as devotees begin the fasting ritual from sunrise and conclude it only after sighting the Moon in the evening. The fast breaks after offering Arghya (sacred water) to the Moon, signifying the end of the fast.

Rituals and fasting on Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi

The day begins early for devotees. They wake up before dawn, take a purifying bath, and dress in fresh clothes. The fasting period lasts from sunrise until the moonrise, where devotees observe a strict fast, consuming only satvik (pure) food, which excludes any form of meat, onion, garlic, or intoxicants.

In the evening, before the moonrise, devotees perform prayers and offer aarti to Lord Ganesha. The evening prayer session typically begins with the recitation or listening of the katha.

During the aarti, it is customary to offer Lord Ganesha certain sacred items. These include durva grass (a symbolic offering to Lord Ganesha), modaks (sweet dumplings, considered Lord Ganesha’s favorite), and fresh fruit as prasadam (holy offering). These offerings please Lord Ganesha and invoke his blessings for the well-being of the devotee and their family.