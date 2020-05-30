Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tweeted a series of articles that focus on policy decisions that the NDA government has taken after coming to power in 2014.

“Was going through some of the articles on the Vikas Yatra section. I commend all the volunteers who have put this section together and created diverse content that gives a comprehensive picture of the work done by the Central Government. Am also sharing some articles with you,” PM Modi tweeted.

“India is extremely proud of our farmers. They work day and night to feed the nation. We are energising the agriculture sector with reforms and measures that improve the lives of farmers, ensure better markets and eliminate the role of middlemen,” PM Modi tweeted along with a link that takes to a page focussed on self-reliant agriculture.

PM also shared a link on healthcare with the country. It is a very crucial time for the article as the country along with the entire world is going through the pandemic.

“In the times to come, healthcare will assume even greater importance. We in India have been working to create a system where the poor have access to top quality and affordable healthcare,” PM Modi tweeted.

As his government completes one year of its second term today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter, told the citizens of the country that their affection, goodwill and active cooperation have given new energy, and inspiration, and added that India’s collective strength of democracy is a “guiding light” for the whole world.

Terming the day as a “golden chapter” in the history of Indian democracy, PM Modi pointed out that it was after several decades that the people of the country voted back a full-term government with a full majority.

Describing how the nation had grown under his governance, PM Modi said, “Back in 2014, the people of the country voted for a substantive transformation. In the last five years, the nation saw how the administrative apparatus broke itself free of status quo and from the swamp of corruption as well as misgovernance. True to the spirit of ‘Antyodaya’ the lives of millions have been transformed.”