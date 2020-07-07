The Kanpur police have released a photograph of accomplices of Vikas Dubey who were a part of his team that attacked and killed eight policemen in Bikru village on Friday.

All the accomplices are absconding along with the gangster. One of them Daya Shankar Agnihotri was arrested on Sunday after a brief encounter.

The photographs are being released so that people can recognise them and inform the police,” said the police spokesman.

Meanwhile, social media is now flooded with photographs of Vikas Dubey with various leaders.

Photographs of the then SSP Anant Deo Tiwari with a local businessman Jai Bajpai, allegedly the main financer of Vikas Dubey, are also doing the rounds.

Jai Bajpai has been detained and is under interrogation. He is the owner of three luxury cars that were used by Vikas Dubey and do not have registration number plates.

The Kanpur police is now preparing to interrogate social media star Annu Awasthi whose photographs with the gangster have also gone viral.