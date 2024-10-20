Vijender Gupta slams Atishi for blaming Centre for blast in Rohini

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Atishi for criticising the Central government over the blast outside a school in Northwest Delhi’s Rohini area and said playing politics on security issues is the AAP’s habit.

The statement of Gupta came hours after the chief minister said the incident has exposed the crumbling security system of the national capital as the responsibility for law and order lies with the BJP-led Union government.

“I strongly denounce Atishi’s statement. The AAP’s tendency to politicise even security issues exposes their low mentality,” he said.

Accusing the AAP of politicising security matters, the leader of the Opposition said, “Before pointing fingers, the party should reflect on its own failures and focus on addressing Delhi’s pressing issues.”

“AAP leaders who sit comfortably in air-conditioned rooms did not bother to visit the blast site. Neither the chief minister, her ministers, nor any leaders of the party took the effort to reach the location. But, the BJP workers and I myself, as the local MLA, visited the scene and spoke with local residents,” he said.

In an apparent reference to the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls, Gupta said, “The rising pollution, broken roads, and crumbling public transport system are severely affecting the people. The people of Delhi will punish the AAP for their corruption and mismanagement by voting them out in the next election.