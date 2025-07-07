Vijender Gupta briefs Amit Shah on key reforms in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday called on the Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah, to apprise him of several landmark initiatives currently underway to modernize and strengthen the Vidhan Sabha.

During the meeting, Speaker Gupta highlighted the ongoing transformation of the state assembly into a fully digital legislature under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) framework.

He informed Shah that the shift to a paperless system is aimed at enhancing transparency, improving efficiency, and streamlining legislative operations, ensuring seamless communication among members.

Gupta also briefed the Union Home Minister on the Delhi Assembly’s commitment to sustainable governance through the implementation of a 500-kW solar power project, which will make the entire complex fully powered by green energy.

He stated that the initiative reflects the Assembly’s commitment to adopting environmentally responsible practices and sets a benchmark for other public institutions to follow.

Additionally, Gupta shared the vision to develop the Assembly complex as a heritage site, preserving its architectural and historical significance.

He conveyed to the Home Minister that the proposed plan aims to honour the national capital’s rich legislative legacy while integrating modern infrastructure, creating a space that stands as both a symbol of democratic heritage and a centre for civic learning and public engagement.