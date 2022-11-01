Its ‘Vijay Sankalp’ versus ‘Parivartan Pratigya’ in Himchal Pradesh

The traditional rival parties BJP and Congress in the quintessential hill state of Himachal Pradesh have embarked upon high-decibel campaigning as the day of voting is inching closer.

The parties have intensified their campaign to woo the voters and are making all-out efforts to tilt the scale in their favour.

The people of the state have never allowed any of the political parties to return to power for the second consecutive time, however, both the Congress and BJP have sprung up campaigns with evocative catchphrases to match their aspirations.

The state is resounding with BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp’ versus ‘Parivartan Pratigya’ of Congress to draw the attention of the voters.

BJP has rolled out a battery of star campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party National leadership, many union ministers, and Chief Ministers of other BJP ruling states, besides the state leaders.

Amit Shah who is on a visit to the state for the second time on Monday addressed rallies at Karsog and Kasumpti.

He is slated to address more public rallies in the state Nadaun in Hamirpur, Dharamshala in Kangra district, and in Nalagarh on 2 November.

Besides, on the same day, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanatha will be campaigning in Barsar and Sarkaghat assembly constituencies in Hamirpur and Mandi districts respectively and Union Minister Samriti Irani will address a public rally in Kinnaur Assembly Constituency.

Meanwhile, Congress star campaigner AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the party campaign in Himachal Pradesh as Rahul Gandhi is busy with the Bharat Jado Yatra. However, the state Congress has approached him and is hopeful that he would manage to take some time to address a public rally in Himachal Pradesh.

She took the reins since the launch of ‘Parivartan Pratigya’ from Solan on 15 October, which was followed by another one in Mandi last Monday in the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

She is likely to address more rallies and road shows in the state in the districts of Shimla Kangra, Hamirpur, and Chamba.

On November 3, she addressed two public rallies at Nagrota AC in Kangra district and Chamba.

The elections in the poll-bound state will be held on 12 November and the counting of votes and result declaration on 8 December.