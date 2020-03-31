Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday said all his companies had ceased operations and sought help from the Indian government in sending employees of his company home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Mallya wrote: “Indian Government has done what was unthinkable in locking down the entire country. We respect that. All my Companies have effectively ceased operations. All manufacturing is closed as well. Yet we are not sending employees home and paying the idle cost. The government has to help.”

He further reiterated his offer to return the money he owed to a consortium of Indian banks. Mallya said that he had made offers to return the outstanding dues many times but neither the banks nor the Enforcement Directorate were cooperating.

Accused of diversion of funds from Kingfisher Airlines, Vijay Mallya tweeted: “I have made repeated offers to pay 100 per cent of the amount borrowed by KFA to the Banks. Neither are Banks willing to take money and neither is the ED willing to release their attachments which they did at the behest of the Banks.”

He added that he wished Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would listen to him in this hour of crisis.

Vijay Mallya, who is staying abroad for the last four years, is not willing to return to India to face charges. He allegedly owes more than Rs 9,000 crore to 13 Indian banks.