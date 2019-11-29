BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Meenakshi Lekhi protested against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday over the increasing prices of onion in the city.

Referring to the increased prices of onion, Goel said that while the people in Delhi were already suffering from polluted air and water, Kejriwal is also not letting them eat.

The attack by the leaders came after the price of onion reaches in three figures in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal maintained that the centre has stopped onion supply to the Delhi government at a controlled price.

The price of onion hovers over Rs 100 per kg.

Countering Kejriwal’s claim, Goel said that on November 23, the Centre had asked the Delhi government about its requirement of onions, but it didn’t respond and is now doing politics.