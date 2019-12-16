The 48th anniversary of “VIJAY DIWAS” was celebrated on Monday at Udhampur Garrison with full Military decorum and solemnity. The celebration was commemorated by a wreath-laying ceremony to pay homage to the gallant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in operation of 1971. Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command, laid the wreath on behalf of all ranks of Northern Command at Dhruva Shahid Samarak.

Each year 16 December is celebrated as VIJAY DIWAS to commemorate India’s Military victory over Pakistan in 1971. The victory is unique and unparalleled as it was on this day that 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered to the Indian Army.

On this momentous occasion, the Army Commander complimented the rank and file of Northern Command for their steadfastness, dedication and selflessness. The Army Commander exhorted all ranks to rededicate themselves in the service of the Nation and confront emerging challenges with professionalism and courage.

Later in the day, the Army Commander visited Command Hospital, Udhampur and met Constable Mohammad S Khan of CRPF who was injured in the landslide incident on 15 December. He interacted with other patients and wished all a speedy recovery.

The Day was also celebrated in Jammu and Nagrota.