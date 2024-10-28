Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 being observed in OIL

Under the aegis of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) 2024 is being observed in Oil India Limited (OIL) from October 28 to November 3 with the theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s prosperity” across all the

spheres and offices of the company.

As part of the VAW 2024, an inaugural event was held today wherein Integrity Pledge was administered by Dr. Ranjit Rath, CMD, OIL at a function convened at its corporate office, Noida in the presence of Functional Directors and other officials of OIL.

Pratyush Sinha, IAS (Retd.) and former Central Vigilance Commissioner graced the event as the chief guest and delivered an enlightening speech.

On this occasion, the annual inhouse magazine ‘InTouch’ was also ceremoniously released.

This year the stress is on preventive vigilance with the focus on Capacity Building programmes, Identification and implementation of systemic improvement measures, Up-dation of Circulars/ Guidelines/ Manuals, Disposal of complaints received before June 30 and Dynamic Digital Presence.

At OIL, extensive efforts have been made to promote these initiatives through posters, banners, radio jingles/talks, workshops/seminars, gram sabhas, cycle rallies, street plays, quiz etc for wider participation.