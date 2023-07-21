“Video of stone pelting on yatris misleading, baseless”: ADGP Kashmir

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar clarified that there was no incident of stone pelting on Amarnath pilgrims and the video clip of stone pelting that had gone viral is “misleading” and “baseless”, with the intension to “malign the image of” Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“Some individuals have uploaded a #misleading and #baseless “stone pelting on yatris” video on social media and tried to malign the image of JKP. In this regard cognizance has been taken and an FIR no 54/2023 stands registered in PS Pahalgam,” the Kashmir Zone police tweeted on Thursday. “General public is advised not to pay any heed to these rumours. JKP has and will always be committed for providing safety and security of yatris and ensuring a peaceful yatra: ADGP Kashmir.” it added in another tweet.

The Kashmir Police said that earlier on July 15 there a scuffle between pony walas which resulted in sone minor injuries to the pony walas and a few yatris. The situation was immediately brought under control.

“On 15th July, at Sheshnag, there was scuffle between pony walas (amongst themselves), which resulted in minor injuries to ponywallas & a few yatris. Situation was immediately brought under control,” the Kashmir Zone police tweeted on Thursday.

“A case FIR No 51/2023 was registered in PS Pahalgam under relevant sections of law and 3 accused have been arrested: ADGP Kashmir,” it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, in an official statement, refuted misleading allegations of stone pelting at Amarnath yatris by miscreants. The administration said that the incident had happened due to a minor dispute among the poniwallas themselves.

“The administration has made all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of yatra for the convenience of pilgrims of Shri Amarnathji Yatra,” the statement said.

“The video has been created with malicious intention to create division among communities, spread disharmony and disturb peaceful yatra. All the yatris who have embarked on the pilgrimage of Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji have testified to the good quality of services and appreciated the seamless yatra,” the statement said further.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage will culminate on August 31.