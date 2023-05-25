Video of lynch mob bashing up man amid ‘JSR’ chant goes viral in Telangana

Video of a mob bashing up a Muslim hotel owner and his family members amid chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in the Narsapur area of the Medak district in Telangana went viral on Thursday leading to an outrage on social media platforms with many demanding intervention of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi against the rightwing activists.

Police had booked 11 persons, including a BJP councillor in the incident which occurred on May 7. The incident was the fallout of an argument between Imran Ahmed, owner of Kalyani Biryani hotel and Lingam, a gas delivery boy.

Imran had slapped Lingam during the argument. After a few hours, Lingam returned with a mob which heckled Imran, beating him up mercilessly even when his pregnant sister went to save him. They also raised slogans of Jai Shree Ram. The police arrested Imran initially, but apparently the two sides decided to settle the issue.

Meanwhile, Imran’s sister lost her baby, allegedly because of the miscarriage following the incident.

The video, however, surfaced recently prompting Amjad Ullah Khan of Majlis Bachao Tehreek to seek action alleging that Narsapur Municipal chairman Murali Yadav, who quit BRS last year and joined the BJP and councillor Rajender were involved in the incident.

“Day by day Telangana is turning into a saffron state with KCR a mute spectator. A petty issue is being given a communal colour and Muslims are being attacked in mob lynching style with police adding fuel to fire by partisan actions,” said Khan.

Questioning the silence of BRS and the AIMIM, Khan demanded a judicial inquiry. He complained that the police did not take action citing the lack of any complaints by the hotel owner or his family.

Following a hue and cry over the viral video, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to the Superintendent of Police of Medak and party MLA Kausar Mohiuddin contacted the husband of the sister Ayesha Anjum who lost her baby.

According to Mohiuddin, the SP assured action against the culprits if a case was registered by Anjum or her family member. He also appealed to the people to not react over the “false” video that was circulating.