Vice President visits Ram Nagari Ayodhya; calls reconstruction of Ram temple as a moment of spiritual renaissance in India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, along with his wife Usha Naidu, today visited the historic city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh where he performed puja at Ram Janmabhoomi Sthal and the Hanuman Garhi temple.

Naidu arrived in the city by a special train in the morning and was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at the Ayodhya Railway Station.

Soon after, the Vice President visited Ram Janmabhoomi Sthal where members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust made a detailed presentation through a short film showcasing the 3-D model of the upcoming Ram temple.

Subsequently, Naidu performed puja at the Garbha Griha site of the under-construction Ram Temple, and also offered prayers to the Ram Lalla. In the visitors’ book at Ram Janmabhoomi, he wrote:

“Blessed to have visited Ram Janmabhoomi today. Lord Rama is a symbol of our culture, our values, and our glorious history. The life of Maryada Purushottam has always inspired the people of India and shown them the righteous path.”

He wrote, “The reconstruction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is a moment of spiritual renaissance in India. I am sure that this Temple will continue to inspire the coming generations to respect our rich cultural heritage and show them the path of truth, justice, and brotherhood.”

Later, he and his spouse offered prayers at the famous Hanuman Garhi temple in the city. It is believed that Lord Hanuman guarded the city of Ayodhya against this place after Shri Rama’s return from Lanka.

The Vice President and his spouse, accompanied by other dignitaries, later proceeded to the holy Sarayu river and offered prayers to the ancient river which is closely associated with Lord Rama’s life.