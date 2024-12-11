Vice President urges common man to counter anti-national narratives

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has cautioned the public about the nefarious designs of anti-national forces, both within the country and abroad, urging that the “common man” has a crucial role in neutralizing their narratives.

Addressing an audience after dedicating the Sohan Singh Memorial Skill Development Kendra of Laghu Udhyog Bharati in Sitapura, Jaipur, on Wednesday, Dhankhar stated that certain forces, both within and outside the country, were disturbed by India’s (Bharat) phenomenal progress.

“There are planned attempts to create divisions, sow discord, and undermine our esteemed institutions,” he said.

The Vice President emphasized that the common man has a vital role in this situation, adding, “We must neutralize every anti-national narrative through unity.”

Speaking on the issue of skill development, rural economy, and the need for greater awareness about environmental conservation, Dhankhar remarked, “To ensure prosperity for every citizen, we need to encourage economies based on rural, cottage, and small-scale industries. For this, India must aim for an eightfold increase in per capita income for its rural population.”

He also stressed, “Economic nationalism must be nurtured by trade, industry, and their organizations.”

Dhankhar expressed concern over the current focus on materialism, saying, “We are too focused on materialistic goals and targets, sidelining the teachings and values we should be instilling in our children and youth.”

“We need to find a balance between society and individuals, between rights and responsibilities, between humanity and the environment. Our culture and civilization have long taught us about environmental protection and conservation. However, the lack of awareness about these traditional teachings is now reflected in the threats posed by climate change.”

Earlier, Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade welcomed Vice President Dhankhar and his wife, Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, upon their arrival in Jaipur. The Vice President also planted saplings at the Skill Development Kendra.