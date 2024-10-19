Vice President highlights progress under BJP, criticizes past regimes

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday praised the current phase of good governance under the BJP, while taking subtle jabs at the prolonged Congress-led governments of the past.

Speaking at the Silver Jubilee celebration of the Sobhasaria Group of Institutions, Dhankhar said: “Boys and girls, today you are living in much better times; you cannot even imagine the situations and circumstances we faced in our time. I don’t even want to describe that to avoid bothering you.”

Commenting on the present scenario, the Vice President stated, “Everyone is equal before the law. Patronage is no longer a prerequisite for obtaining a contract or a job; meritocracy rules. The privileged pedigree of the past has given way to meritocracy.”

He further addressed the audience, saying, “Boys and girls, you are fortunate to live in times where you benefit from an ecosystem that allows you to fully exploit your talent, realize your aspirations, and achieve your dreams. Today, an atmosphere of hope and possibility prevails.”

The Vice President noted that global organizations like the IMF and the World Bank, which once advised India on governance, are now praising the nation for its achievements.

“If I look around, the IMF and the World Bank are tirelessly showering praise upon us. India (Bharat) is receiving accolades from every corner as a global favorite destination for investment and opportunities,” he remarked.

Dhankhar highlighted India’s progress, stating, “We have advanced to become the fifth largest economy in the world and are set to become the third largest economic power, surpassing Japan and Germany, within the next two years. Our GDP growth of eight percent has stunned the world. This is a great achievement for India (Bharat).”

Addressing the commercialization of education and the rapid pace of technological change, the Vice President said, “Young boys and girls, I must draw your attention to the fact that we live in times of disruptive technology. Young minds must engage with artificial intelligence, the internet of things, blockchain, and machine learning. Change is constant, and it presents a challenge. You must convert these changes into opportunities, and that can only be achieved through education.”

He expressed concern over the commercialization of education, stating, “What was originally intended as charitable work, with the aim of giving back to society, has turned into a commercial enterprise. Commercialization of education is not beneficial.”

Dhankhar emphasized that educational institutions must be financially sustainable but also called on industries to fulfill their responsibilities. “Industries are duty-bound to support educational institutions through time and resources. They must utilize their CSR funds generously to build these institutions.”