Vice President Dhankhar stresses hand-holding over freebies for true empowerment

Observing that freebies and doles do not empower citizens in the long run, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday emphasized that true empowerment can only be achieved through consistent “hand-holding.”

He noted that such support enables individuals to empower themselves.

Addressing members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from Meghalaya—representing the Garo Hills, Khasi Hills, and Jaintia Hills regions—in New Delhi, the Vice President said, “The North-East region of our country is a jewel.

“In the 1990s—about three decades ago—the Government of India introduced a policy known as ‘Look East.’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi added a new dimension to it, transforming it from ‘Look East’ to ‘Act East,’ which has since been implemented effectively. Meghalaya, let me tell you, is a heaven for tourists—a bountiful gift of nature.”

He highlighted the progress made under the ‘Look East, Act East’ policy, emphasizing Meghalaya’s immense potential in tourism, mining, information technology, and the services sector.

He also lauded the state’s achievements in economic growth and women’s empowerment, attributing these advancements to visionary leadership at both the central and state levels.

Praising the governance reforms and development over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Vice-President said, “It is visionary leadership that inspires officials to act in the right direction. Fortunately, this has been happening in our country for the past decade—and in your state as well. Under Prime Minister Modi, the country has achieved milestones that are the envy of the world in areas such as the economy, infrastructure, technology, and women’s development and empowerment. Our tribal culture is resplendent—it is our wealth.”

Commending Meghalaya’s economic performance, he added, “The economy of a state is gauged by its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), and Meghalaya has seen a commendable year-on-year rise of 13%. Congratulations to the Chief Minister for his deep commitment to strengthening the state’s economy. The current GSDP is projected to exceed ₹66,000 crore.

“Meghalaya is large at heart, even if it is not geographically vast. Yet, your economic size is impressive. You’ve set a bold target—aiming to become a $10 billion economy by 2028.”

Reflecting on the importance of inclusive growth, the Vice-President said, “The state has enormous talent and potential in tourism, mining, IT, and the service sector. But more importantly, human resources must be nurtured and made independent. Balanced societal and economic development is possible when women actively participate. I am truly happy and delighted to see a tenfold increase—both in terms of revolving funds and participation.”