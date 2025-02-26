Vice-President Dhankhar says Act East Policy has brought about transformative impact in NE

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday that the Act East Policy has brought about a transformative impact in the North Eastern Region of India.

Dhankhar highlighted the transformative impact of India’s ‘Act East’ policy, emphasising Arunachal Pradesh’s infrastructure and economic progress.

Advertisement

Addressing the First Ever Joint Mega Nyokum Yullo Celebration at Kamporijo Circle in Kamle District, he underscored the region’s growing connectivity in air travel, railways, roads, and digital networks.

Advertisement

Dhankhar noted Arunachal Pradesh’s immense hydropower potential of 50,000 MW, estimating an investment opportunity of Rs 5 lakh crore.

He credited Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for effectively bringing the state’s concerns to the Prime Minister’s attention and urged stakeholders to seize this opportunity while preserving cultural heritage.

The vice-president stated that, for the first time in India’s history, the Buddhist community has been granted minority status, alongside a Cabinet Minister position for a Buddhist leader—a move he described as a historic global message.

Stressing India’s unparalleled cultural unity, he remarked, “From Nyokum Yullo in Arunachal to Holi, Baisakhi, Bihu, and Pongal across the country, our traditions remain united.”

He also reaffirmed India’s strength on the global stage, stating that “no one can cast an evil eye on us”, acknowledging the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the continued central role of Kiren Rijiju in national governance.

Praising Rijiju’s vision, he highlighted the Frontier Highway project, calling it a crucial step in the state’s development. Reflecting on his past visits, Dhankhar recalled being captivated by Arunachal’s vibrant tribal heritage and its patriotic spirit.

The event was attended by Union Minister Rijiju, MLA Rotom Tebin, Nyishi Elite Society President Tana Showren, Tani Supun Dukun President H K Shalla, and other dignitaries.