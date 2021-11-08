vice president calls for criticial reassessment of lifestyle

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called for critical reassessment of “our lifestyle and thinking” in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic to establish peace and harmony in the world.

“We have to think of ways to reduce tension and make people’s lives comfortable and happy in today’s world, he said, the Vice President said here on Sunday while inaugurating the 6th Dharma Dharma International Conference on Dharma Dhamma Traditions in Building the Post-COVID World Order at Nalanda.

Traditions of Hinduism and Buddhism together with other religious persuasions could give a holistic response to the challenges of the emerging post-Covid world order, he said. “If one reads, understands and implements the teachings of Hinduism and Buddhism, one can certainly attain a peaceful state in his inner and outer world,” he added.

The Vice President said the notion of Dharma-Dhamma, in its multiple manifestations, served as a moral compass that guided people in the Indian subcontinent through the ages. “Lord Buddha taught us simple things – follow Dharma, inculcate values, let go of your ego and learn good things from anybody and everybody,” he said.