Voting is not a ‘right’ but a ‘responsibility’, said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu while asking the voters and authorities to set a target of 75 % turnout by the next general elections.

“In the 75th year of our Independence, let us resolve to leave no voter behind and aim to increase the voter turnout to at least 75% in the next general elections. Let each one realize that voting is not only a right but a responsibility,” said the Vice President in a message on the occasion of the 12th National Voters Day here on Tuesday.

While referring to the substantial 8% increase in voter turnout from 58.21% in 2009 general elections to 66.44% in 2014, he said it was very much feasible to reach 75% voter turnout target in next genal election.

He also complimented the efforts made by the Election Commission of India for increasing voter’s participation giving details of the 2019 voting pattern where women participation was more than 0.17% than men. Interestingly, in 1962 general elections, men voter turnout was 16.71% more than that of women, he added.

He said consistent efforts by all stakeholders, mainly ECI, has increased the voter’s turnout from 44.87% in the first general elections to Lok Sabha during 1951-52 to the highest ever 67.40% in 2019—marking an increase of 50% in voting. He also referred to high voter turnout in the range of 74% to 84% in the elections to five State Assembly held under covid protocol last year.