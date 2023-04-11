VHP protests arrest of woman held for ‘hate speech’

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has condemned the arrest of Hindu activist Kajal Hindustani for her ‘hate speech’ during an event connected to Ramnavami celebrations last month.

Kajal Hindustani was arrested on Sunday from Una in Saurashtra for her ‘hate speech’ in the district during Ramnavami celebrations.

Soon after the Ramnavami procession through Una town on 30 March, Kajal Hindustani had delivered a fiery speech during which she raked up issues Hindutva groups call ‘love jihad’ and ‘land jihad’.

The local Muslims objected to these references and took out a protest march which resulted in stone pelting at several places, keeping the town under communal tension for two days.

The VHP has demanded that the FIR filed against the Hindu activist be quashed with immediate effect.

In a press release, the Saurashtra unit of the VHP has described Kajal Hindustani as ‘the symbol of women empowerment’ who has been continuously working for the Hindu society.

The VHP demanded that the complaint against Kajal Hindustani be withdrawn and she should be granted bail immediately. She is currently lodged in Junagadh jail.