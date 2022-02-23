VHP general secretary Milind Parande slams killing of Hindu activists

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national general secretary Milind Parande on Wednesday took strong exception to the alleged role of ‘Islamic Jehadi’ elements behind the reported murder of a Bajrang Dal worker in Karnataka’s Shimoga district early this week.

In a press statement issued by the VHP here, parishad national spokesperson Vinod Bansal quoted Milind Parande as saying that whether it was the alleged brutal murder of the Bajrang Dal worker or attack on cow protectors inside a temple at Karmaan Ghat in Hyderabad, the majority Hindu community was unlikely to be a mute spectator to such gory incidents.

“Furious over the ‘Jihadism’ being practiced on Bajrang Dal worker in Karnatka and the followed by the deadly attack mounted on the protectors of cow progeny by entering a temple in Telangana, the VHP has warned against testing the patience of the majority community,” Milind Parande said.

Hitting out at the Maharashtra and Telangana government, the VHP leader further accused the government of the two states of indulging in the alleged appeasement of Muslims and vote-bank politics. He also condemned the alleged repression of Hindu youths ‘peacefully protesting in Telengana and Maharashtra’. Parande charged that instead of acting against Jihadis, the state governments were arresting the members of Hindu society.

“It is because of this pseudo-secularism and tangled mentality of some political party leaders, parties, and people holding constitutional posts in states like Maharashtra and Telangana that Jihadis have been emboldened to carry out such brutal attacks. It is absolutely unacceptable,” the VHP general secretary further stated.