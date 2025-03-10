Veterans and Serving Soldiers Honour 1971 War Heroes

Veterans and serving soldiers of the 5th Battalion The Rajput Regiment gathered at the Pragwal War Memorial (Molu) and Sunderbani to pay homage to the bravery and sacrifice of their comrades who fought during the 1971 India-Pakistan War and Operation Vijay. The solemn event honoured the fallen heroes who defended the nation, underscoring their enduring legacy of courage and sacrifice.

The commemoration began with a wreath-laying ceremony led by veterans, senior serving officers, and the families of the fallen soldiers. Attendees reflected on the valour and selflessness displayed by the battalion during the fierce battles of Nathua Tibba, Sundarbani, and Pragwal sectors.

Veterans shared moving accounts of camaraderie and resilience, recounting stories of their fellow soldiers’ bravery in the face of extreme adversity. Serving soldiers listened attentively, drawing invaluable lessons on honour, discipline, and dedication.

In addition to honouring the 1971 war heroes, the gathering also celebrated the 200th Raising Day anniversary of the 5th Battalion, The Rajput Regiment. Established in 1825, the regiment has a proud legacy of service and sacrifice. Veterans highlighted the importance of preserving these traditions and passing them on to future generations of soldiers.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to uphold the values of courage and sacrifice demonstrated by those who gave their lives for the nation.