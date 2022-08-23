Veteran theatre artist, IPTA President Ranbir Singh passes away

Veteran theatre artist and senior working President of Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) Ranbir Singh today passed away after a long illness related to kidney and other vital organs at a private hospital here, a family member said.

Born and brought up in Rajasthan late Ranbir was 94. He was suffering from kidney disorder and was on dialysis when he breathed his last at 9 am.

Besides drama and directing drama from his young age, he had also led Progressive Writer Association, Parsi Theatre expert, Janvadi thinker, historian, film maker, translator and who contributed in the development of Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur.

His close colleagues noted poet Lokesh Kumar Singh Sahil, noted litterateurs and columnist Dr D P Agarwal, and editor of Banas Hindi magazine Pallav have expressed their sorrow on the sad demise of Ranbir Singh saying it was a great loss to the theatre group and he would be remembered for his work and polite nature in the very field in future.