Shweta Tripathi produces queer drama ‘Cock’ for pride month premiere

Get ready, theatre lovers and Pride Month supporters—Shweta Tripathi, the versatile actor and producer you know from ‘Mirzapur’ , is stepping into a bold new role: theatre producer.

And she’s kicking off with something truly powerful. Shweta is bringing the acclaimed British play ‘Cock’ to Indian stages this June, with premieres in Delhi and Mumbai timed perfectly to honor Pride Month.

This is more than just a production; it’s a passion project for Shweta Tripathi. “Theatre has always been my first love,” she says, and it shows. She’s diving headfirst into the world of live drama with her own production company, AllMyTea, backing the show.

The direction is helmed by UK-based Manish Gandhi, known for his sharp storytelling. Alongside a talented cast including Rytasha Rathore, Tanmay Dhanania, Sahir Mehta, and Harssh Singh, ‘Cock’ promises to be a gripping, unfiltered journey into the complex terrain of love, identity, and desire.

Written by British playwright Mike Bartlett, ‘Cock’ unpacks a story that’s as messy as it is real: a man torn between his long-term male partner and an unexpected new attraction to a woman. It’s a bold, unapologetic look at fluid sexuality and the courage it takes to face the confusing, beautiful chaos of human relationships.

Shweta opens up about why this story matters now more than ever. “We’re living in a time where people are finally empowered to own their identities,” she explains. “’Cock’ doesn’t shy away from the discomfort or the beauty of that journey. It’s messy, human, and real—that’s what drew me to it.”

Her goal? To create stories that make audiences “uncomfortable in the best way”—the kind that spark deep conversations, empathy, and maybe even change how we see each other. Pride Month, while a celebration, also shines a light on the ongoing fight for visibility and acceptance in the LGBTQ+ community.

The play’s opening nights are on June 6 at Max Muller Bhavan in Delhi and June 10 at Mumbai’s iconic Prithvi Theatre.