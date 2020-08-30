The residential complex of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday as a precautionary measure.

As reported by Indian Express, Mangeshkar family, in a statement, said the building was sealed as it houses many senior citizens.

“We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhukunj is sealed. The Building Society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building and it is mandatory to take these precautions. Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations was a simple familial one this time to co-operate and support social distancing,” the statement read.

The veteran singer lives in the Prabhukunj building at Peddar Road in south Mumbai.

“Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members especially. We, as a building society in unison, are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well being and safety of all the senior citizens especially and all the other residing members as well.

“By God’s grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe,” the statement read.

With a record surge of 78,761 fresh cases in last 24 hours, the coronavirus tally in India reaches past 35 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday morning.

It is to be noted that this is the single-day highest jump in cases recorded by any country since the pandemic has broken out.

In a single-day surge in cases, United States of America stands behinds India as on July 17, the country had recorded 77,638 daily cases, according to an AFP tally.

In India, 948 deaths have been reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of deaths reached 63,498.

The recovery rate stood at 76.6 per cent and about 27 lakh people have recovered so far.