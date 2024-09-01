Veteran journalist Umesh Upadhyay passes away after falling from fourth floor

Veteran journalist Umesh Upadhyay passed away after an accidental fall from the fourth floor of his house, the police said on Sunday.

”On September 1 at 2:45 pm, information was received from Indian Spinal Centre, Vasant Kunj regarding admission of patient Umesh Upadhyay to the hospital,” said Rohit Mena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west).

Sixty-four-year-old Upadhyay accidently fell off the fourth floor of his Vasant Kunj house while he was inspecting the renovation work, added Meena.

With serious head and other injuries, he was rushed to the Indian Spinal Centre at around 11 am, however, he later succumbed to the injuries suffered due to the fall.

The police added that they have launched an investigation into the matter and post-mortem proceedings under section 194 of BNS are underway.