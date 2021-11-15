Veteran historian Babasaheb Purandare passes away at 99

Renowned historian, author, and Padma Vibhushan awardee Babasaheb Purandare passed away today in the early morning.

He was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital of Pune, Maharashtra.

Babasaheb Purandare was honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2019. The Maharashtra Government honoured him with Maharashtra Bhushan Award in 2015 and Madhya Pradesh Government has awarded him the Kalidas award.

Babasaheb Purandare is well-known for his works on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He wrote several books on Shivaji, his administration, and the forts from the king’s era. As a theatre enthusiast, Purandare had directed ‘Jaanta Raja’, a play on Shivaji’s life.